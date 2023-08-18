While back to school season is typically thought of as an exciting time of year, it can also be sad. In some instances, it may even cause anxiety in some kids. To help your kids beat the back to school blues, we’re sharing a list of ways to help them feel prepared, confident, and happy about the new year ahead.

Shop local this back school season at these Westchester stores.

Host a playdate Summer is often a time when some friends are apart. If your child is having a hard time with the new year, organize a playdate or outing to connect with their old friends or encourage them to meet new ones if you know what class they will be in.

Get back to your routine This one is tough for everyone. However, it’s so important to get back to the order of a back to school schedule. If you have older kids, encourage them to go to bed a little earlier every night. They should do this until they are back on their regular bedtime. This also applies to their morning wake-up time. You might have to set alarms (or have older kids set their own) to help them get back into the flow of a routine.

Talk it out Talk to your kids about how they are feeling around the new school year. Every year may bring on a host of new changes. Starting the year off with a check-in is a good way for your kids to express what they may be thinking about. It is helps them to know that they can come to you with anything that might come up over the course of the school year.

Pick out some after-school activities together If your kids’ school offers after-school activities or clubs, have your kids involved in finding programs that they are interested in. This can also be a fun way to connect with friends if they aren’t in the same class together.

Go back to school shopping together Get your kids involved in the excitement of the new year by going back to school shopping together. Print out the list so that they can cross off all of the essentials for the new year.

Plan a first day of school outfit Get the kids involved to pick out and plan their first day of school look. This can be a fun way for younger kids to express themselves.

Make their new teacher something Encourage your younger kids to make a picture or write a welcome note to their new teacher.