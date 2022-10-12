Explore Sleepy Hollow

With Halloween right around the corner, we are excited to share some fun ways to get into the spirit by taking a day trip to Sleepy Hollow and nearby Tarrytown. As the setting of Washington Irving’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” you might want to take a guided cemetery tour, see a performance of Irving’s “Legend” at his former home in Sunnyside, or view the Headless Horseman Statue. The area is also the location of Kykuit, the former home of the Rockerfeller family and the newly opened David Rockerfeller Creative Arts Center where you take enjoy performances, tours, and more. Being the Halloween season, you’ll also find tons of Halloween events and attractions like the SUP Witches Festival, tour of the historic Octagon House, Glass Pumpkin Patch, and so much more! Check out more below to help you plan your day trip to Sleepy Hollow.

Check out even more Halloween events in Westchester County.

Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown Attractions

Philipsburg Manor

Visit Philipsburg Manor from May to November to learn more about Colonial America and its enslaved inhabitants. They host guided tours from Friday-Sunday between 10:30am-3:30pm where you can see the location that was home this milling and trading complex that was also home to 23 enslaved Africans. The home includes artifacts and reproductions. In the activity center, you can learn more about the daily life and labor of those who lived in the Manor. Philipsburg Manor, 381 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY.

Headless Horseman Statue

See the 18-foot Headless Horseman and Ichabod Crane statue on route 9 between the Philipsburg Manor restoration and the Old Dutch Church. Unveiled in 2006, the statue is great for photos as you admire the craftsmanship and scenic backdrop. 362 Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591.

Kykuit, The Rockerfeller Estate

Take a tour of Kykuit, the former hilltop mansion of four generations of the Rockefeller family. Tours are avaiable from May-November 13th where you will see this incredible home with its gorgeous views. Tour are held on Saturday-Sunday from May 21-October 2; and Wednesday-Monday between October 5-November 13. 381 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY.

Lyndhurst Mansion

Take a tour of the Lyndhurst Mansion throughout the year. For the Halloween season, you and your family can take the Spirited Mansion Weekend tour where you can explore the mansion at your own pace, looking at the seasonal decorations. This includes access to the vestibule and entrance hall, reception room, parlor, library, and Victorian dining room. At the end of the tour, refreshments and snacks will be available for sale. Tickets are $24 per person. Lyndhurst Mansion, 635 South Broadway, Tarrytown, NY 10591.

Old Dutch Church

Visit the church that was in Washington Irving’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” and supposed home of the headless horseman. They host tours, such as the Tarryhollow: Irving, the Old Dutch Church and the Colonial Experience, or you can take a self-guided tour. Old Dutch Church, 430 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591.

Sleepy Hollow Lighthouse

Take a walk along the RiverWalk at the foot of Beekman Avenue for a look at the Sleepy Hollow Lighthouse that was formerly in operation for over 78 years. The former home of 12 light keepers and their families, the lighthouse stopped being used in 1961.

Tarrytown & Sleepy Hollow Farmers Market – TaSH

Every Saturday (May 28th – November 30th) from 8:30am-1:30pm

Enjoy live music, baked goods, fruits and vegetables and more. Held every Saturday in the beautiful Patriots Park, TaSH also regularly offers cooking demos, art projects, and kids’ activities. Patriots Park, U.S. 9, Tarrytown, NY.

David Rockerfeller Creative Arts Center

Visit the newly opened David Rockerfeller Creative Arts Center, a vibrant public venue offering local and global performances and exhibits, residencies for visual, performing, and literary artists, and a space for cultural events. Located inside The Pocantico Center in Tarrytown (on the former Rockefeller family estate), the location is housed in John D. Rockefeller’s historic 1908 Orangerie, which has been completely transformed by architects to include a performance space, gallery, and artists’ studio. Check out the complete calendar of fall events at Pocantico at rbf.org/events. All visitors have to reserve tickets in advance.David Rockerfeller Creative Arts Center, 200 Lake Road, Tarrytown, NY 10591

Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown Events

Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00am- 12:00pm and 1:00pm – 2:00pm until November 26th. In October, every day from 1:00pm-2:00pm

The Original Knickerbocker: Washington Irving & “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”

Older kids and their families may enjoy this interesting cemetery tour where you will learn more about Washington Irving, his impact on American Literature and “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, South Gate 430 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591.

Daily in October from 7:30pm-8:30pm and 9:30pm-10:30pm and Saturdays and Sundays in October. Select dates in November

American Aristocrats 2022

Take this one-hour guided lantern tour and meet some of the American Aristocrats who shaped the United States. On the tour, you’ll see monuments of Henry Villard, William Rockefeller, Andrew Carnegie, and more. Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, South Gate 430 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591.

Friday, September 23-Sunday, October 23rd, Fridays at 7:00pm; Saturdays at 2:00pm and 7:00pm; Sundays at 2:00pm and 7:30pm

The Legend: Cirque Performance

See this Cirque adaptation of Washington Irving’s iconic ghost story, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” with narration by Washington Irving himself, in hologram form! The event is for ages 10 and up. $30 when purchased online; $40 at the door. Westchester Circus Arts at the Village of Sleepy Hollow, 60 Continental Street, Sleepy Hollow, NY.

Various dates and times in October

Myths and Mysteries Tour

Take a tour of the historic Armour-Stiner (Octagon) House to learn more about this historic home and the looming mystery that surrounds it. The tours highlights the architectural wonders of the home, such as its unique dome shape and octagonal floor plan rooted in 19th century Phrenology as well as speculations of a resident ghost. Tickets are $29 per person. The Armour-Stiner (Octagon) House, 45 West Clinton Ave, Irvington, NY 10533.

Friday, October 14th-Sunday, October 16th from 10:00am-5:00pm

Glass Pumpkin Patch

Experience the artistry of a glass pumpkin patch from artist Gregory Tomb in partnership with Make-A-Wish® Hudson Valley for this inaugural event. The festival will showcase over 1,000 whimsical and vibrantly colored glass pumpkins all handmade by Gregory, which will be available for purchase. The proceeds will support Make-A-Wish® Hudson Valley to support children in the Hudson Valley region who have critical illnesses. Kingsland Point Park, 299 Palmer Avenue, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591.

Various dates in October and November

Dracula and the Theater of Doom

Have you heard? Dracula is loose in the Tarrytown Music Hall where you and your kids can experience this fun, interactive event as you move with characters throughout the theater. Written and directed by Peter Royston, the experience follows Dracula, Van Helsing and other characters in the grand stage, below the theatre, and to the balcony. The experience runs for 45 minutes and is $25 per person. Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main Street Floor 2, Tarrytown, NY 10591.

Various times until October 31st

Irving’s ‘Legend’ at Sunnyside

Listen to master storyteller Jonathan Kruk recount “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” This outdoor experience also includes live music from Jim Keyes as well as an appearance from the Headless Horseman. Guests can now enjoy fall-themed drinks, such as beer from Captain Lawrence, 1911’s New York state hard cider, and pumpkin spice soda, as well as fun snacks like fudge, Legend popcorn mix, and cider donuts. The museum shop, which can be visited before or after the event, is filled with souvenirs and local finds, including Legend–themed t-shirts, hats, and more. Washington Irving’s Sunnyside is at 3 West Sunnyside Lane, Irvington, one mile south of the Tappan Zee Bridge.

Sunday, October 16th from 12:00pm-4:00pm

Rain date: October 23rd

SUP Witches Festival

Celebrate the witchy season Sleepy Hollow style at the SUP Witch’s Festival. The 3rd annual festival features a paddle where witches take off at Horan’s Landing and paddle along the Hudson. You can also watch or stroll along the riverwalk to watch the witches pass. The event also includes local vendors, brews, and spooky views. All who are paddling must wear a costume. The event is $30 if bringing own SUP equipment (kayaks welcome) or $45 to rent SUP equipment (includes board, paddle, leash, PFD). All guests interested in participating must pre-register in advance (registration opens on September 16th). Horan’s Landing, 57 River Street, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591.

Saturday, October 22nd and Sunday, October 23rd, various times

Sleepy Hollow’s Annual Haunted Hayride

Prepare to be freaked out during the 2022 Sleepy Hollow Haunted Hayride. A long-standing tradition for over 15 years, the hayride experience includes a scary trip into the woods. There is also a block party on Beekman Avenue where you can enjoy live music, family activities and vendors before or after your haunted experience. Sleepy Hollow Village Hall, 28 Beekman Avenue, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591.

Wednesday, October 19-22 and October 26-29. 6:00pm and 7:00pm.

Hulda’s Night at Rockefeller State Park Preserve

Enjoy a Halloween experience like no other with Hulda’s Night. The event starts where you walk through a path illuminated by lanterns where you will then join a traveler. Your journey continues as you listen to more stories about war and a nearby witch. Groups go down the witch’s spring trail as you are guided to Hulda’s home, eventually meeting Hulda herself who will tells your group a story. Tickets are $30.00 per person. Rockefeller State Park Preserve, 25 Sleepy Hollow Road, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591.

Sunday, October 23rd from 1:00pm-2:00pm

Legend of Sleepy Hollow Family Storytelling Event

Listen to actor/storyteller David Neilsen retell Washington Irving’s, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” This outdoor family event also includes Halloween treats and activities. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Hudson Valley Writers Center, 300 Riverside Drive, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591.

Saturday, October 29th from 5:30pm-6:30pm

Rain date: October 30th

Tarrytown Halloween Parade

Dress up with your kids and enjoy the 20th annual Village of Tarrytown Halloween Parade. Participate with a theme as a group or float for a chance to win prizes. The parade features a route from along Broadway to Tarrytown’s Main Street. After the parade, enjoy a block party with a DJ and live music, outdoor dining, performers, and much more! Patriots Park, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591.