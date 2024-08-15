Backpack Collection Campaign: Make a Difference Today

It’s back-to-school season, which means it’s also that time of the year when our community comes together for a common cause, coming together to support families and children in need during this hectic season. As we prepare for the school year, a local nonprofit is asking Westchester families to join their collective effort in making sure all of the children in our community are ready for the upcoming school year. As the new school year approaches, The Children’s Village (CV) has launched a Summertime Backpack Collection Campaign to provide students with the essential tools they need to excel in the upcoming academic year.

About The Children’s Village

The Children’s Village, established in 1851, is committed to helping society’s most vulnerable children succeed in education, employment, and social responsibility. The organization emphasizes the importance of education, work, and lifelong relationships for a child’s success. They assist children in developing the skills and attitudes needed to enter the workforce and aim to cultivate lifelong relationships with family, friends, and mentors. This organization serves over 17,000 children and families annually and is accredited by the Council on Accreditation and the Better Business Bureau. Families are welcome to explore their programs and become part of the organization’s community.

Advocacy is a key pillar for the Children’s Village. The Children’s Village demonstrates a strong commitment to advocacy for children and families. All staff members engage in various advocacy activities, including letter-writing campaigns, social media efforts, testifying before the New York City Council, and serving on boards. The organization is actively involved in addressing issues concerning LGBTQ youth, homeless teens, teens who are sexually exploited or trafficked, foster children, and families.

The Summertime Backpack Collection Campaign, a significant initiative of The Children’s Village, is a powerful way to support our community’s families in need while supporting CV’s ongoing advocacy efforts. Jeremy Kohomban, President and CEO of The Children’s Village, emphasizes the impact of this campaign, saying, “Young people need the right school supplies to achieve their goals; with your support, we aim to fill over 3,000 backpacks for the upcoming school year, empowering students with the resources they need to thrive.” Your contribution to this campaign will make a real difference in the lives of these students.

If you’re looking to help and make a difference for one of our local families, we have everything you need to know.

Summertime Backpack Collection Campaign

The Children’s Village is dedicated to supporting the most marginalized children and families in the New York metropolitan area. The CV has provided families with numerous ways to support children throughout New York and is an excellent resource for families who are looking to continue helping indefinitely.

There are many ways you and your family can support their efforts today. Here are just a few:

Shop on CV’s Amazon Registry

To purchase school supplies directly and make supporting the cause easy and convenient, visit CV’s Amazon wishlist page here.

Make a Financial Donation

Generous financial contributions play a vital role in ensuring that students have the necessary school supplies to support their learning and growth. By visiting CV’s donation page, you can explore comprehensive information about how your donation can make a meaningful impact. There are various donation options available to choose from, allowing you to select the one that aligns with what you and your family can provide.

$50.00: Provides one backpack filled with grade-appropriate school supplies

$100.00: Provides a set of 10 unfilled backpacks

$175.00: Provides a set of 5 backpacks fully stocked with school supplies

$250.00: Provides a set of 10 backpacks fully stocked with school supplies

Host a Supply Drive

Spread the word and make a difference beside your loved ones by hosting a supply drive. Hosting a supply drive will be a collaborative effort between volunteers and CV. This is a great opportunity for families to learn about various ways to volunteer and support the community while having assistance from a local nonprofit that will help you every step of the way.

Back-to-school season can be overwhelming for any family and this year we can help lighten the load for those who need it the most.