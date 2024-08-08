Essential Back-to-School Vaccines: What Families Need to Know

It’s time for back-to-school vaccinations! This week, Westchester County parents are encouraged to begin calling to book appointments for vaccinations. Those with children eligible for the Vaccinations for Children (VCF) NY state program can begin scheduling free appointments with the Westchester County Health Department at one of our local clinics. This year, the county will be providing vaccinations at two Yonkers public schools for families who qualify for the VCF program, including adults! Here’s everything you need to know about back-to-school vaccination preparations.

Stay on Schedule

According to the New York Department of Health, children in New York State attending daycare or school up to 12th grade must be vaccinated unless they have a valid medical exemption. The NY State Department of Health (DOH) suggests having all back-to-school vaccinations ready on their suggested schedule to ensure children are ready and able to attend school. This applies to all public, private, and religious schools. Non-medical exemptions are not allowed.

As stated on the DOH website, parents are required to provide proof of their child’s up-to-date vaccinations or a valid medical exemption within 14 days of the first day of school or daycare. Children who are unvaccinated or overdue must receive at least the first dose of all required vaccines within the first 14 days to attend or remain in school or daycare. Subsequent vaccines in the series must be received within 14 days of when they are due to complete the immunization series.

For more information on vaccinations, visit health.ny.gov. For information on exemptions, visit the Child Care Programs, Schools, and Post-Secondary Institutions.

The CDC publically provides immunization schedules to healthcare providers. If families would like to stay on schedule and see what is recommended, visit www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules.

Vaccinations for Westchester Families

Westchester County families can now take advantage of free back-to-school vaccine clinics. These clinics are a great way to ensure your children have the necessary vaccines for the upcoming school year.

The county has arranged for vaccines to be administered at two Yonkers schools, the Yonkers Montessori Academy and the Enrico Fermi School. Any eligible Yonkers student can receive free immunizations through the state’s Vaccines for Children (VFC) program at these locations, but appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, families are asked to call 914-995-5800.

The County Health Department’s nurses will be at the Montessori Academy on Thursday, August 8th, to provide Tdap, Meningitis, and Hepatitis B vaccines. Then, on Friday, September 13th, nurses will administer vaccines at the Enrico Fermi School.

More good news for families: the health department has extended its vaccine appointment availability to all VFC-eligible Westchester County students. Appointments are now open from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on the following days: Mondays at the White Plains clinic, Fridays at the Yonkers clinic, and Thursdays starting August 29th at the Yonkers clinic. Again, to book your appointments, please call 914-995-5800.

White Plains Clinic Location

134 Court Street, 1st Floor in White Plains

Yonkers Clinic Location

20 South Broadway, 2nd Floor in Yonkers

Required Vaccinations for students ( as shared by the NY State DOH )

Vaccines required for daycare, pre-K, and school attendance

Diphtheria and Tetanus toxoid-containing vaccine and Pertussis vaccine (DTaP or Tdap)

Hepatitis B vaccine

Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccine (MMR)

Polio vaccine

Varicella (Chickenpox) vaccine

Additional vaccines for middle school and high school

Tdap vaccine for Grades 6-12

Meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MenACWY) for Grades 7-12 Students in Grade 12 need an additional booster dose of MenACWY on or after their 16th birthday



Additional vaccines for daycare and pre-K

Haemophilus influenza type b conjugate vaccine (HiB)

Pneumococcal Conjugate vaccine (PCV)

Back-to-school time is already here, and the best thing we can do is make sure we’re prepared early to avoid any last-minute mishaps. It’s time to schedule your appointments with your local healthcare providers today! Let’s all have a smooth and easy back-to-school season.