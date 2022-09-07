Westchester Brand Three Wishes is Changing the Way Kids Eat Breakfast

You’ve probably seen Three Wishes and their bright boxes popping in your local grocery store. We were thrilled to learn that this cereal disrupter was created by Margaret Wishingrad and Ian Wishingrad, a Westchester couple who love cereal but didn’t love how most cereals are really dessert in disguise.

Created mid-COVID, the brand managed to weather the storm during that challenging time, releasing their low-sugar, high-protein, and grain-and-gluten-free cereal made from chickpeas. Families will find delicious flavors like cocoa, cinnamon, honey, strawberry, unsweetened, fruity, and the limited edition pumpkin spice. Read on to learn more about Margaret and this delicious new line that kids of all ages will love.

Interview with Margaret Wishingrad of Three Wishes

Westchester Family: How did the idea for Three Wishes come about?

Margaret Wishingrad of Three Wishes: Cereal is great for teaching toddlers how to use their hands and develop pincer skills. When my son, Ellis, started picking up and playing with his food, I discovered that none of the cereals on the shelf were both kid-friendly and nutritious. I knew I had to create my own, so I went out and did it.

Westchester Family:Why was it important for you to create your own company?

Margaret Wishingrad of Three Wishes: It was less about creating my own company and more about creating a solution to a problem I faced – and was sure others faced, too. The best advice I can give to any entrepreneur is not to start a company just to start a company. By making sure you’re actually solving a real problem, your business will have the heart it needs to thrive.

Westchester Family: Tell us more about your cereal line and what to expect.

Margaret Wishingrad of Three Wishes: We love cereal. When we had our first son, Ellis, we decided to turn the cupboard upside down. We wished to create a new kind of cereal – one made from nutrient dense ingredients, not commodity grains like wheat, rice, corn, and oats.

Three Wishes is high in protein, low in sugar, gluten and grain-free, abd 100% vegan. It tastes incredible so you can enjoy the deliciously nostalgic cereal flavors you love – without any of the bad stuff.

Westchester Family: What are some of your favorite flavors?

Margaret Wishingrad of Three Wishes: For us, developing flavors truly means we come up with the cereal flavors of our dreams. Every week, our whole team meets to brainstorm the wildest and most delicious flavors we can imagine. I’m proud of each and every one of our flavors, but lately I can’t stop eating our newest flavor, strawberry.

Westchester Family: What are some of your favorite things to do with your family in Westchester?

Margaret Wishingrad of Three Wishes: With two kids, we’re constantly bopping around from activity-to-activity. Between school, camp, sports, and friends, we’re always on the move and love connecting with our local community in Westchester.

Westchester Family: Where can we find Three Wishes?

Margaret Wishingrad of Three Wishes: You can find us in Westchester at DeCicco’s, Balduccis, Wegmans, Stew Leonards, and Whole Foods!

Westchester Family: Anything else to add?

Margaret Wishingrad of Three Wishes: We are super appreciative of our local community. As a brand that launched mid-COVID, we couldn’t be more grateful towards our neighbors who have made our dreams come true!