The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze Returns to New York!

Calling all spooky season lovers, the iconic Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze returns to New York today, Friday the 13th! We can’t think of a better way to kick off spooky season, and this display will be a special one as The Pumpkin Blaze celebrates 20 years of bringing Halloween family-friendly fun to the Hudson Valley. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze.

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze in the Hudson Valley and Long Island is a walk-through must-see experience featuring intricately hand-carved pumpkins illuminated at night in two historic New York locations. Families can witness larger-than-life installations and synchronized lighting at Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson and Old Bethpage Village Restoration in Old Bethpage. This mesmerizing, family-friendly event is a magical experience for all ages. The hand-carved jack-o’ lanterns and beautifully lit displays leave families in awe every year. It is a New York staple and is perfect for lovers of Halloween of all ages.

Hudson Valley

Van Cortlandt Manor, 525 South Riverside Avenue

Hudson Valley is in for a treat with thrilling new attractions that are sure to leave you on the edge of your seat. Picture a massive Kraken emerging from the Croton River and a delightful pumpkin birthday cake celebrating the 20th anniversary.

This year, Hudson Valley parents can even make this Halloween season go-to a date night destination by heading to the Gourd & Goblet Tavern—a new speakeasy set in an 18th-century inn. A separate ticketed admission unlocks exclusive access to table service, which features a choice of one alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink served in a souvenir cup, pumpkin empanadas, hot cocoa, and the classic donut holes.

If you need more than that to get you booking your night out, this year, families can take advantage of the $20-anniversary pricing Mondays to Wednesdays after 8:00 pm.

Long Island

Old Bethpage Village Restoration is at 1303 Round Swamp Road

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze offers an exciting experience for all ages. It features the updated Long Island Hall of Fame, a spinning Ferris Wheel with Pumpkin Pals, and a tribute to the Day of the Dead. This year’s Long Island location will also be marking a huge anniversary—five years of pumpkin fun—and to celebrate, all kids’ tickets are only $10 every night—a steal!

Tickets, Dates, and Prices

To secure your spot, we recommend booking in advance. Tickets tend to sell out quickly, especially during peak times when families are looking to visit.

Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze Hudson Valley Dates

September 13-15, 20-22, 25-30

October 1-31

November 1-3, 8-10, 15-17

Admission

Standard admission online tickets start at $20 for adults and $20 for children between the ages of 3 and 17. Admission is free for children two and under. If you are interested in the Blaze + Gourd and Goblet Combo, tickets for adults start at $55. Members of Historic Hudson Valley can attend for free.

Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze Long Island Dates

October 4-6, 9-14, 16-20, 23-27, 30-31

November 1-3

Admission

Tickets for adults are priced at $39 each. Children between the ages of 3 and 17 get in every night for $10. Children who are 2 years old and under can enter for free.

Where to Purchase

If you’re ready for spooky season fun with the entire family, you can purchase your tickets today at pumpkinblaze.org.

No place does Fall like New York, and this seasonal staple is one of the many must-visit places in NY this season. If you’re looking for more fall fun, we suggest checking out our lists of The Best Pumpkin Picking Patches Near New York City and the Top 21 Places to Go Pumpkin Picking on Long Island.