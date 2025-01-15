Calling All Students! Nominate Your Teacher Today

Attention all students in NYC and Westchester! This year, Doherty Enterprises and its local Applebee’s franchises invite you to appreciate the teachers who have made a difference in your life. Think of a teacher who inspired you, supported you during tough times, or helped you grow personally and academically. Whether it was a favorite subject, a special project, or their constant encouragement, now is your chance to say thank you. All you’ll need to do is put your thank you into words by writing an essay for this year’s contest. Read on to find out everything you need to know to join.

About Doherty Enterprises

Ed Doherty is an entrepreneur known for his work in the hospitality industry. In 1985, he started Doherty Enterprises, Inc., a company focused on developing franchise restaurants by partnering with well-known national brands that have strong marketing.

As a franchisee, Ed successfully runs three national restaurant brands. He also owns and manages two independent restaurants: The Shannon Rose Irish Pub, which offers a lively atmosphere and real Irish food, and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas, where guests can enjoy a fine dining experience with tasty Italian small plates.

Today, Doherty Enterprises is a major player in the restaurant industry, managing over 140 restaurants in New York, New Jersey, Georgia, and Florida. The company aims to grow further by opening more locations and strengthening its presence in the local food scene.

Essay Contest Rules

The essay contest is now open at participating Applebee’s restaurants located in New York’s five boroughs and Westchester County. In Westchester, the participating Applebees are in Yonkers, Mohegan Lake, New Rochelle, and Hawthorne. All of these restaurants are owned and operated by local franchisee Doherty Enterprises.

One deserving teacher from each borough will receive a $500 sponsorship check to use for their classroom during the upcoming 2025-2026 school year, along with an end-of-year party for their current class.

To nominate a teacher and enter the contest, students must submit an essay in person at their local Applebee’s, explaining why their teacher deserves the title of Applebee’s “Teacher of the Year.”

Elementary school students need to submit a ½-page essay, while middle and high school students must write a 500-word essay detailing why their teacher is the most deserving candidate. As an added incentive, students who participate will also receive a free ice cream certificate for later use.

Each student may submit only one essay, and submissions will be accepted at participating Applebee’s restaurants from now until Sunday, March 16th, no later than 10 p.m. ET. Winners will be announced on Friday, April 18th, and end-of-year parties will be held in June 2025. If end-of-year parties are not feasible, the celebrations will be replaced with two Free Dinner-for-Four certificates for the winning essay writer.

Tim Doherty, President and COO of Doherty Enterprises, shared, “We’re thrilled to celebrate the launch of our ninth annual Above and ‘BEE’yond Teacher Essay Contest at our NY Metro and Westchester County restaurants; we’re honored to recognize the local teachers who work so hard to educate the youth. It’s truly gratifying to provide a platform where students can share the meaningful impact of their teachers make and to spotlight local community members making a difference each and every day.”

Participating Applebee’s Restaurants:

New York City:

42ND ST (Times Square)

BROADWAY

THROGS NECK PLAZA

SHEEPSHEAD BAY

GATEWAY CENTER

ATLANTIC TERMINAL

TRIANGLE (Brooklyn Junction)

FRESH MEADOWS

THE BLVD (aka New Dorp)

BRONX TERMINAL MKT

FORDHAM PLAZA

ASTORIA (Long Island City)

QUEENS CENTER

EXPRESSWAY PLAZA

RIVERDALE

BED STUY

OUTER BRIDGE CROSSING

STATEN ISLAND MALL

Westchester County, NY: