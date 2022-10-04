Quantcast
14 Not-So Scary Halloween Movies to Watch With Your Kids

We are lucky to have so many cool Halloween events and parades happening in Westchester. With the temperatures dropping, we  love having options for cozy movie days at home. To celebrate all things Halloween, we’re sharing our list of some of our favorite not-so scary Halloween movies that you can enjoy with your kids.

Hocus Pocus 1 and 2

Have a “Hocus Pocus” marathon with your kids with a screening of the 1993 cult classic, followed by the recent Disney sequel. Watch the mischief and havoc that the Sanderson sisters bring to a Salem and the heroic teens who fight them. Streaming on Disney+.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

Another new Halloween movie, “The Curse of Bridge Hollow” follows a dad (Marlon Wayans) who teams up with this daughter when an evil spirt makes the decorations in their town come to life. Streaming on Netflix.

Spookley the Square Pumpkin

Based on the popular book, the movie version follows Spookley and how he uses his smarts and bravery to save his patch from a storm. Streaming on Netflix.

Casper Movies

There are many movie iterations that follow the plight of the friendly ghost Casper. You might remember the 1995 classic with Christina Ricci or Casper Meets Wendy starring Hilary Duff. For an animated Casper, try “Casper’s Scare School” or “Casper: A Spirited Beginning.” Various streaming platforms.

Goosebumps

Based on the book series by R.L. Stine and the former TV series, the movie follows what happens when monsters roam free from their books and wreak havoc on a town. Streaming on Amazon Prime.

The Witches

The 2020 version retells Roald Dahl’s classic story, following a young boy and his grandmother (Octavia Spencer) who encounter witches. Streaming on Amazon Prime and Apple +.

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

Kick off the season by watching the sweet “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.” Follow along with the gang and Linus who waits in the pumpkin patch for the Halloween symbol. Steaming on Apple +

The Addams Family movies

Follow along with the quirky, kooky, and spooky Addams Family, starting with the 1991 classic. Kids will also love the 2019 animated version and 201 follow-up . Various streaming services.

Halloweentown

This 1998 film follows Marnie, her sisters, and their grandmother (Debbie Reynolds) who travel to Halloweentown. On her 13th birthday, Marnie finds out she is also a witch and must use her powers to her family dave the day. Streaming on Disney+.

Super Monsters Save Halloween

Watch an adventure of the super monsters who are on a quest to get their town into the Halloween spirit. Streaming on Netflix.

The Haunted Mansion

A real estate agent (Eddie Murphy) and his family find themselves trying to break a curse at Gracey Manor– with the help of a psychic.  Streaming on Disney+.

The Nightmare Before Christmas and Sing-Along

Sing-along to this classic 1993 movie as you watch the movie with your kids. Streaming on Disney+.

Muppets Haunted Mansion

Your favorite muppets are back in a spooky musical tale. Follow as The Great Gonzo has to spend the night in a haunted manion, greeted by ghosts and ghouls that are portrayed as Kermit and co. Streaming on Disney+.

Spooky Buddies

Watch as the cutest puppies are on their latest quest as they band together to stop Warwick the Warlock. Streaming on Disney+.

