Travel Back in Time to the New York Renaissance Faire

Travel back in time with your kids for a fun, interactive weekend at the New York Renaissance Faire.

Kicking off on Saturday, August 27th, the New York Renaissance Faire runs for seven weekends until Sunday, October 9th. This year is especially magical as the Faire is celebrating their 45th anniversary where kids of all ages can enjoy a taste of Elizabethan England.

This includes live performances and shows, games, rides, shopping at 200 artisan shops, demo from potters, blacksmiths and other working artisans throughout the day. Families can also get into character by dressing up as a king, queen, pirate, or sorcerer — or you pick up a special costume at the Faire.

During the Faire, families can also enjoy activities throughout the day such as learning sword combat, an interactive storytime (told by peasants, puppets, pirates, and princesses), and of course tons of games and rides.

There is also non-stop entertainment at the New York Renaissance Faire for you and your family to enjoy. This includes tons of magic shows, mimes, jousting tournaments, comedy, combat chess, flamethrowers, swordplay, dancing, and much more! Check out the full entertainment line-up here.

The Faire offers plenty of options for food. Meat lovers should try their brisket platters, turkey legs, or steaks-on-a-stake. Child-friendly options include nachos, French toast, chicken quesadillas, and more. Sweet treats abound at the Faire where you can find ice cream sundaes, waffles, chocolate-dipped bananas, cake pops, and more. There also offer vegetarian and gluten-free options. In addition to the food kiosks, you’ll also find carts and stands throughout the Faire to get pickles, pretzels, cinnamon almonds, and more!

You can also take home something special from the Faire at one of the many artisan shops. Here, you’ll find handmade chain maille, Scottish kilts, handcrafted leather masks, Steampunk adornments, soaps, candles, jewelry, floral crowns, and much more!

In addition to all of the historic fun, they offer special event weekends. This includes the Time Travelers’ Weekend, Pirate Weekend, and the Marketplace Weekend. The Time Travelers’ Weekend takes place on September 10th and 11th. During this weekend, guests are asked to dress-up in time-traveling outfits from any era. The Marketplace Weekend is held on September 3rd 4th and 5th where guests receive rewards for shopping in the Marketplace with free tickets to come back and enjoy the Faire. Finally, Pirate Weekend happens on September 17th and 18th where you and your family will enjoy pirate-themed activities and characters throughout the Faire.

New York Renaissance Faire Details

600 New York 17A, Tuxedo Park, NY 10987

Tickets to the New York Renaissance Faire are $30.00 for adults and $18.00 for children, ages five- 12. Children ages four and under are free. Get more information and tickets here.