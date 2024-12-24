Sticking to New Year’s Resolutions: Tips from an Expert

The New Year is just days away, and like clockwork, it’s time to start writing down those New Year’s resolutions. If you’re committed to sticking to them this year and beyond, we’re here to help.

As the new year begins, many people look for a fresh start and try to improve themselves. Each January, there’s a lot of excitement around setting resolutions and creating vision boards filled with goals. However, as the month goes on, we often see a different story. By the end of January, the initial excitement usually fades, and many people go back to their old habits. A large number of those ambitious resolutions are often forgotten as daily life takes over. We’ve all been there before.

Sticking to resolutions can be difficult for many reasons. Many people choose to begin creating a massive shift in lifestyle on January 1st. We often decide to tackle more than one goal at once, which can be overwhelming and could be why many people quit before the month is even over. According to an article by the Fisher College of Business, “Researchers suggest that only 9% of Americans that make resolutions complete them. In fact, research goes on to show that 23% of people quit their resolution by the end of the first week, and 43% quit by the end of January.”

It’s almost too common to see most people quit their plans for the new year. So, how do we stick to them? We know it takes more than just writing resolutions down to make sure they become part of your everyday life, so we’re turning to an expert for help.

Tips from an Expert

Dr. Daren Wu, Chief Medical Officer at Open Door Family Medical Center, shared tips with us on implementing sustainable health changes that can help reshape all of our lives. Dr. Wu gives us tips on sticking to some of the more common New Year’s resolutions we see over the years that can benefit anyone who decides to make a lifestyle change. Dr. Wu’s approach shows us what it takes to stick to our New Year’s resolutions.

Tips on Weight Management

Without fail, weight loss is one of the top three New Year’s Resolutions each year. But it’s important to realize there is no such thing as a perfect weight. Being a healthy weight does not need to be complicated, but it does require a plan. Talking to a dietician or a clinician can help you understand what a healthy weight would be for you. Being more mindful of your eating habits, combined with moving around more and getting enough sleep, will often lead to healthy weight loss throughout the year. These simple steps help to avoid the trap of unrealistic expectations and yo-yo dieting.

Tips on Exercise and Movement

Every January, gyms fill up with people eager to get fit, but by February, most of those crowds will disappear. The good news is that getting healthier doesn’t require an expensive gym membership or a complicated workout routine. Movement is the most powerful way to improve your health and can be simple and accessible. The key is finding ways to move that fit your life. Take the stairs instead of the elevator. Go for a short walk during your lunch break.

Dance in your living room. Do quick bodyweight exercises at home or even at your workplace. The most important thing isn’t how long you exercise but that you do it. Can’t find 15 minutes? Try 10. Can’t do 10? Do 5. Something is always better than nothing. The goal is to make movement a regular part of your daily routine, not a dreaded chore. Start small, be consistent, and gradually build momentum.

Tips on Healthy Eating

At Open Door, clinicians believe “food is medicine,” – meaning what you eat and how much you eat truly matters. Be mindful. Before you eat, pause and ask yourself: “Am I actually hungry, or am I eating for another reason?” When you do eat, make it a deliberate experience. Enjoy your food’s flavors, textures, and colors.

Eat slowly, chew thoroughly, and avoid distractions like phones or television. The goal is to eat for nourishment and pleasure, not out of habit or emotion. This year, turn mindful eating from a New Year’s resolution into a lasting habit that transforms your relationship with food and nourishes your body and mind.

Tips on How to Reduce Stress

Stress is a common health concern, making stress reduction a popular New Year’s resolution. The good news is that managing stress doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive. Try the 4-7-8 – or box breathing – method by breathing in through your nose for 4 seconds, holding your breath for 7 seconds, and exhaling forcefully through your mouth for 8 seconds.

Breathing exercises like this take just a few minutes and can quickly calm your mind. Focusing on being present and in the moment instead of dwelling on the past or worrying about the future can also help reduce stress. Other small actions that can make a big difference are taking a short walk, doing some quick stretches at your desk, or simply pausing to take a few deep breaths. The most important factor in building a healthy habit is finding a method that fits easily into your daily routine and practicing it consistently over time.

Tips on How to Quit Smoking

Quitting tobacco or vaping is one of the best things you can do for your health. While the ideal is to never start, it’s never too late to quit or reduce your habit. The good news is that your body begins healing quickly after you stop smoking. Even cutting back on the number of cigarettes you smoke each day can improve your health and set you on the path to completely quitting. If you’re finding it challenging to quit on your own, consider joining a smoking cessation class. These supportive groups can provide the guidance and motivation you need to turn your resolution into a habit.

Tips on Getting the Right Amount of Sleep

Over the past decade, we have gained a deeper understanding of the importance of sleep. While occasionally missing a night’s rest is common, chronic sleep deprivation can be harmful. In addition to causing irritability and fatigue the following day, insufficient sleep is linked to a higher risk of mental health disorders, obesity, and even increased all-cause mortality. To create a good sleep routine, start by setting a consistent bedtime and wake-up time each day, which helps regulate your body’s internal clock.

Establish a relaxing pre-sleep routine, such as reading or meditating, to signal to your brain that it’s time to wind down. Limit screen time at least an hour before bed, as the blue light from phones and computers can interfere with your sleep cycle. Be mindful of caffeine and alcohol, as both can disrupt your ability to fall and stay asleep—avoid consuming them in the hours leading up to bedtime. Finally, optimize your sleep environment by keeping your bedroom cool, dark, and quiet, and consider using earplugs or a sleep mask if necessary.

Tips on How to Manage Work/Life Balance

As a society, we can benefit from a more balanced approach to work and life. Regardless of how stimulating or fulfilling your work is, you are much more than your work! Spending quality time with family and good friends and finding grounding in spirituality (which is different from being religious, although being religious can be a powerful expression of spirituality) are the other important domains of life.

And don’t forget that we often can make our time at work more meaningful and fulfilling, which helps to improve one’s sense of well-being. Engagement with colleagues, clients, and customers – and taking pride in the work you do, regardless of what work you are engaged in – can help anyone adopt a healthier relationship with their work responsibilities.

Dr. Wu points out that lasting healthy habits from New Year’s resolutions don’t require major changes. Instead, focus on one or two small adjustments, like improving sleep or doing a short daily workout. These manageable steps build consistency and lead to significant health improvements over time, helping to create lasting habits for a healthier life.