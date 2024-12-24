Lola Young’s ‘Messy’ is an Anthem for Moms Everywhere

In a world of trad wives, countless parenting styles, and endless comments on what being a “good mom” should look like, sometimes moms need something relatable, like the Lola Young ‘Messy’ lyrics. Moms have taken in countless critiques, tips, and advice on parenting but aren’t feeling heard. Many are now turning to social media to express themselves and share how they resonate with the themes in Lola Young’s latest hit, ‘Messy,’ which explores a woman’s struggle to find the right balance between how she should and shouldn’t be. Sound familiar, moms?

Mothers are embracing the song, and it’s the captivating chorus and lyrics of ‘Messy’ that’s striking a chord with them.

‘Cause I’m too messy and then I’m too f***ing clean

You told me get a job then you ask where the hell I’ve been

And I’m too perfect ’til I open my big mouth

I want to be me, is that not allowed?

And I’m too clever and then I’m too f***ing dumb

You hate it when I cry unless it’s that time of the month

And I’m too perfect ’til I show you that I’m not

A thousand people I could be for you and you hate the f***ing lot

It has officially become a trend for moms to lip-sync the lyrics of the song while sharing their own experiences with parenting criticism and the comments they receive that feel like a thread of contradictions. Each video is titled something along the lines of “This Song But You’re a Mom”. In this video by @baihardin, she adds comments like “You work? Wow, I could never let someone else raise my kids,” followed by, “What do you even do all day as a stay-at-home mom?” Other moms share similar experiences, such as being judged for their parenting style, their appearance, or their career choices.

Hailey Buchanan shared her sentiments about being a mom in today’s world. Either your house is too messy, or you should stop cleaning and play with your kids; you should love your kids but not too much.

@haileyabuchanan This song, but your a mom in a todays judgemental world. ♬ Messy – Lola Young

@sam.alvisar shares that this song feels like every mother’s mantra because of how often moms face judgment. This sense of solidarity among mothers, each facing their own unique challenges, is a powerful reminder that no mom is alone in their experiences. Motherhood is unique for every woman, but the societal expectations placed on mothers are often an unfortunate shared experience.

One thing Messy does is speak to the constant contradictions women face. Motherhood only seems to make the critiques come more often. Today, social media plays a huge role in the nonstop commentary. Whether you’re looking for it or not, if you’re a mother on the internet, you’re going to find something that’s telling you how to be a better parent when all you really need to hear is that as long as you’re trying your best, you’re doing a great job and are enough.

So when trends like this come up, mothers feel seen. This need for support and to be heard is a universal one, and it’s important for mothers to remember that they are not alone in seeking it. This trend does a great job of bringing moms together.

Psst.. check out How Moms Can REALLY Beat Burn-Out

While it may seem like any other passing trend, moms are using this audio to speak out about something that isn’t often at the center of parenting conversations: the expectations placed on women just trying their best to raise another human being. It’s often overlooked. At a time when parents are more stressed than ever, this trend reminds us to take some time to just listen.

This trend’s positive impact is creating a supportive community where moms can share their experiences, feel understood, and realize that they are not alone in their struggles. You’ll find moms starting threads in these videos agreeing and adding that they feel seen, which is the best way to keep this conversation going and shed light on how mothers can feel daily.

Another great thing about this trend? Moms leaving comments on these videos like this one from @carlijunegalvin: “You can’t win when in reality we win everything by doing our best!!” Women feel empowered by this song, which is essentially what Lola Young wanted listeners to feel when listening to her album.

In an interview with Atwood Magazine, Young shares, “I hope listeners take away a sense of empowerment. This album is about finding strength in vulnerability and embracing who you are, flaws and all. For me, creating this album has been a journey of self-discovery and healing, and I hope it connects with others in a similar way.”

If there’s one song that moms should add to their playlists before the year ends, it’s definitely this one.