Fun for the Whole Family at The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark

Summer is here and National Waterpark day is July 28th! While we love trips and adventures outside of Westchester, we also love mini trips where we can explore other parts of New York without going that far away. Recently, we did this over the weekend for a fun family trip to The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark.

Located in Monticello, NY, The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark was an easy drive from Northern Westchester that got us to New York’s newest and largest indoor waterpark in no time. My kids had a blast during our mini weekend that included tons of time at the waterpark, enjoying delicious food at their on-site restaurants, fun playing rounds of arcade games, and some much needed family chill time. Read on to learn more about our experience.

Indoor Waterpark

One of our favorite parts of Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark was the indoor waterpark. After check-in, the girls and I quickly got our bathing suits and made our way to the on-site indoor waterpark.

We had private cabana on the first level for the day (there is also an upper level with private cabanas) that included a mini fridge stocked with juices, soda, and water as well as chips. The cozy cabana also included two outdoor chairs, a TV, towels, some chairs and a mini couch and table where we took breaks, ate, and chilled in-between our rides. Cabanas can be rented everyday during your stay as well as for the whole day that can be accessed if you leave and come back.

After settling in, we kicked off the day with multiple rounds of water rides. We started with the gentle Empire Bay (aka lazy river) that took us around a loop on a tube (they also have double tubes). There is some waterfall action but you can avoid that if you don’t want to get drenched. After a few times around the river, my younger daughter (age 8) and I went to explore Kartrite Island as my older kids (age 15 and 11) went down some of the waterslides.

Kartrite Island is perfect spot for little ones where you’ll find a collection of colorful and fun mini slides, a splash pad area, and a massive timed water bucket. After some time there, we joined my older kids on the waterslides. We loved the Krakken waterslide that swooped us down through closed tunnels. The older kids also loved the Nor’Easter and Jiggerty Jaggerty that they went on more times than I can count.

Other favorites was the Endless Summer Flow Rider took us on a stimulated surfboard experience as they learn how to catch the perfect wave and Later Gator Crossing where they had to test their balance as they tried to walk across a collection of slippery leap pads.

After countless rounds of water rides, we enjoyed some chill time in the Affinity Springs pool. This heated pool is located both inside and outside of the waterpark that’s perfect for relaxing and taking a break. The water is warm and inviting as it overlooks the property and has seating around the pool for relaxation and getting warmed up.

Indoor Activities and Arcade Games

Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark also has an indoor gaming center with a collection of arcade games. Families can purchase a card for credits that can be used on each game where kids can earn points to win prizes.

Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark also has endless opportunities for families to make the most of their stay with tons indoor activities. This includes the carabiners ropes course, zipline, Scrapeskyer climbing wall, an escape room, the Dark Side 3D experience, AmazeQuest laser tag, Virtuality, a VR experience, mini bowling, and more.

On-Site Dining

At Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark, you don’t even have to leave for your meals. The facility is home to three on-site restaurants as well as an ice cream/sweets shop and dining at the waterpark for quick and convenient dining. For dinner, we ate at Bixby’s Derby and enjoyed classic American comfort food with Blackened Salmon and the Catskill Hot Chicken and fun selections for the kids with I Don’t Know (Penne Pasta) and Ummmm (Chicken Tenders and Fries).

We had dessert at Pop’s Sweet Shoppe with massive (and delicious) cupcakes and ice cream. You can also get s’mores kits there for outdoor s’mores’ making, candy, and coffee. For breakfast, we enjoyed a buffet from Eat. Eat. Eat. This casual eatery has everything you could possibly image for breakfast with an omelet station, pancakes, waffles, cereal, eggs, and more. A great way to fuel up before our day at the waterpark.

The Rooms

One of our favorite parts of mini weekends away is staying at a new place. At Kartrite, the living accommodations were spacious, clean, and modern. We stayed in a two-bedroom suite that featured a master bedroom with a private bathroom and a second bedroom with two queen beds. The suite also had another bedroom and a living area with a fireplace, mini fridge, sink, table, and sofa. It felt like our home away from home that I looked forward to getting back to after a busy day at the waterpark.

On-Site Activities

The resort also offers a variety of family activities that you can try over the course of your stay. This includes hiking, goat yoga, family rider sessions, family yoga, movie night, karaoke, arts and crafts, and more (some crafts and art projects do require an additional fee). They also regularly host themed weekends such as the upcoming Holly Jolly’s Holidays’ Week, Memorial Day BBQ Bash, Aye! Aye! Adventure Weekend, and more.

The resort is also a great option for families of all ages as well as intergenerational family trips. By offering everything in one space, families can enjoy everything they need without having to shuffle to multiple locations or different buildings. A great option for summer – and beyond – this immersive water park offers endless hours of fun, non-stop activities, and family bonding that’s less than two hours away from home!

The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark Details

555 Resorts World Drive

Monticello, NY 12701

For Summer Activities and fun National Waterpark day events and celebrations click here.