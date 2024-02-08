Exploring Hastings-on-Hudson, NY

Hastings-on-Hudson is a quaint and hilly village located along the Hudson River. Situated in the southwestern part of Greenburgh, Hastings-on-Hudson was once an industrial town and the site of stone quarrying, sugar refining, and manufacturing.

Today, you’ll find trails, parks, small shops, and restaurants. Additionally, Hastings-on-Hudson is known for its incredible views of the Palisades and the Hudson River. Below, find some of our favorite things to do in this former industrial town.

Psst…want to explore more of Westchester? Check out our favorite places when Exploring Pleasantville, NY

Hastings-on-Hudson Food/Drinks

This restaurant is the go-to spot for all things waffles! Find a selection of sweet and savory waffles. They also have soup, frozen yogurt, and frozen waffles. Some delicious options include Creme Caramel Waffle; Berry “Love” Cake; Ham and Cheese Waffle; and a Frozen Grilled Cheese waffle, to name a few options. 579 Warburton Ave. # 5, Hastings On Hudson, NY 10706.

Enjoy elevated bar fare at Maud’s Tavern. Some selections include salads, pasta, burgers, wings, and more. Additionally, they have daily specials, gluten-free options, and brunch. 149 Southside Avenue, Hastings-0n-Hudson, NY 10706.

For coffee and treats, visit Antoinette’s Patisserie. Here, you’ll find GiacoBean coffee, pastries, sandwiches, and delicious treats like their famous cheesecake. 417 Warburton Ave, Hastings-On-Hudson, NY 10706

Hastings-on-Hudson Date Night/Night Out

Enjoy spectacular views at this stunning waterfront eatery. Overlooking the Hudson River, enjoy a selection of gourmet Italian dishes. This includes fresh pasta, seafood, salads, and sandwiches. Additionally, they offer brunch, curated cocktails, wine, and beer. 1 River St, Hastings-On-Hudson, NY 10706.

Enjoy a night out at the cozy Saint George Bistro. Specializing in French food, find, oysters, steak, seafood, and more. Additionally, they have brunch, curated cocktails, wine, and more. 155 Southside Avenue, Hastings-on-Hudson, NY 10706

Enjoy New England favorites and seafood at this popular eatery. Delicious options include oysters, lobster rolls, a raw bar, and more. 19 Main St, Hastings-On-Hudson, NY 10706.

Enjoy market fresh fare at this quaint restaurant. Menu options include curated meat and cheese boards, small bites such as deviled eggs, marinated olives, white bean puree, salads, burgers, and much more. Pair your lunch, dinner, or brunch with a curated cocktail, glass of wine, or a beer. 549 Warburton Ave, Hastings-On-Hudson, NY 10706

Hastings-on-Hudson Treats

Kids (and their parents) will love sampling ice cream and treats from Penny Lick Ice Cream. All flavors are peanut, tree nut, and sesame-free. Delicious options include vanilla bean, fresh mint chip, cookies and cream, lemon bar, and more. 580 Warburton Avenue, Hastings on Hudson, NY 10706

Hastings-on-Hudson Things to Do

This museum is the home of the paintings of Jasper F. Cropsey. A Hudson River School artist, families can view Cropsey’s paintings, writings, and papers. Additionally, there is an exhibition space which house temporary and traveling exhibits. Finally, they host tours (by appointment) on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. 25 Cropsey Lane Hastings-on-Hudson, NY 10706.

This scenic waterfront park is home to picnic areas, a playground, and 1.3 acres of space. 100 River St, Hastings-on-Hudson, NY 10706.

This beautiful outdoor area is the perfect spot for pets and kids to run free! Additionally, enjoy concerts in the summer and biking along its many trails. 80 Washington Avenue, Hastings-on-Hudson NY 10706.

This community-driven market is a great place to get farm-fresh food. Selections include fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, and more. Commuter parking lot (across from the Hastings-on-Hudson Metro-North station).

Old Croton Aqueduct Trail Walk, stroll, or bike this stunning 46 mile-trail. Also, enjoy bird watching, hiking, and stunning views. 15 Walnut Street (Park Office), Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522. Upstream Gallery See a range of pieces from local artists at this popular gallery. Plus, enjoy live music and juried shows. 8 Main St, Hastings-on-Hudson, NY, 10706.

Hastings-on-Hudson Events

This library hosts events throughout the year for kids and adults. This includes a new parent circle, a knitting group, toddler time, movies, a book club, and more. 7 Maple Avenue, Hastings-on-Hudson, NY 10706

Hastings-on-Hudson Shopping

This clinical wellness facility and apothecary offers natural remedies and herbal products. Additionally, they host events such as spirit circles, sound meditation, and medicine making.

Find treasures for the home at this antique shop. Additionally, find furniture and vintage collectibles, ranging from the 1800s to mid-century modern. 1 Main St, Hastings-on-Hudson, NY, United States, NY.

Here, you’ll find a curated selection of clothes, accessories, jewelry, toys, eco-friendly, home goods, and much more. 2 Main St, Hastings-on-Hudson, NY 10706.

Find a collection of new and out of print vinyls at this iconic record store. This includes selections from the 1960s to the present. 24 Main Street, Hastings on Hudson, New York 10706