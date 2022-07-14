Disability Pride Month Books for Kids 2022

July is Disability Pride Month. Established in 1990 with the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), this month celebrates all disabled people as well as their identities and culture and contributions to society. One way understand what other kids with disabilities may be experiencing is to read disability pride books to your children. These books touch on a range of issues with one central message: everyone has a place in the world. Check out this collection of inspiring books to read with your kids this month — and beyond.

Early Readers

I’ll Walk With You by Carol Lynn Pearson

Ages 3-8

A poem for young readers, the books message is all about love, acceptance and understanding. This includes being respectful and learning how to communicate to kids of all ages and abilities. $14.00

All the Way to the Top: How One Girl’s Fight for Americans with Disabilities Changed Everything (Inspiring Activism and Diversity Book About Children with Special Needs) by Annette Bay Pimentel

Ages 4 – 8

This inspiring book tells the story of Jennifer Keelan, a little girl who wanted to make a change, even though others try to stop her. Jennifer never felt limited in her wheelchair but the world around her made it hard for her to do simple, everyday things. When Jennifer hears about the Americans with Disabilities Act, a law that would make public spaces more accessible to people with disabilities, she goes right to Washington DC to make sure it passes. $10.49.

Rescue and Jessica: A Life-Changing Friendship by Jessica Kensky and Patrick Downes

Ages 5-8

Told through the perspective of a seeing eye dog who becomes a service dog for a young girl named Jessica, this book is all about what happens when life turns out different from what we expect. Jessica needs Rescue (the dog) to guide her through her day where readers see a special a bond forming and the impact of service dogs. as readers see their friendship as Rescue guides her through her day. $10.00

You Are Enough: A Book about Inclusion by Margaret O’Hair

Ages 3-9

This book is inspired by 11-year-old Sofia Sanchez, a model and actress with down syndrome. This book teaches kids to celebrate their differences as well as to feel proud and confident in who they are. The beautifully illustrated book also highlights Sofia’s friends of all different backgrounds and abilities, highlighting how everyone belongs. $12.00

Mid-Level Readers

Making a Difference: An Inspirational Book About Kids Changing the World! (Young Change Makers) by Stacy C. Bauer

Ages 7-11

Kids of all abilities can make a difference as personified in this seven-part series. As the first book in this nonfiction series, young readers will be inspired reading stories of 12 kids from around the world who are making a huge impact in their communities — and beyond. The book includes their personal stories and how they planted trees, raised funds, started an inclusive dance team, and more. It also includes interesting facts, information on where these change makers are from, and how they made their dreams come true that will truly inspire your child. $11.99

Out of My Mind by Sharon M. Draper

Ages 9-11

“Out of My Mind” follows the story of 11-year-old Melody who has cerebral palsy. Wheelchair bound, she is unable to walk, talk, or write. But that is only what others can see as Melody actually has incredible photographic memory. Kids will be captivated by this story that speaks volumes about quiet strength, resilience, and overcoming false perceptions. $7.50

El Deafo by Cece Bell

Ages 7-10

Based on the author’s childhood, the graphic novels follows a character called Cece who starts a new school in the 70s. The only grip for Cece is she has to wear a phonic ear, a massive hearing aid that’s strapped to her chest. The phonic ear, though, becomes a sort of superpower as Cece can hear everything as she becomes becomes El Deafo, Listener for All. While this is exciting, all Cece really wants is a friend and to not feel so lonely all the time. $9.90

Show Me a Sign by Ann Clare LeZotte

Ages 10+

This riveting book tells the story of the Mary Lambert and the true story of a deaf community on Martha’s Vineyard in the 19th century. Thriving for 100 years tensions arise over land disputes between indigenous people and English settlers. This quickly shatters the safety and community of the group. A scientist soon comes to the community who questions everyone’s deafness and tries to understand it the only way he knows how — via human experiments. $12.90