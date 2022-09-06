Visit to Beacon with Kids

Looking for a fun under two-hour getaway from Westchester county? Try Beacon with your kids. Located in Dutchess County, Beacon is often voted as “one of the coolest places in New York” that’s also the new home of many NYC transplants. There are also tons of things to do and experience in this picturesque town. From art galleries to hikes to incredible boutiques, you’ll find something special every time to take a trip up. Check out our list of some of our favorite things to explore in Beacon with kids.

Things to Do in Beacon

Dia: Beacon

Soak in art with your family by spending the day at Dia: Beacon. Located in a former Nabisco box-printing factory, the museum features a collection of works from the 1960s to the present. Currently, this includes contemporary artists like Joan Jacobs, Robert Irwin, Melvin Edwards, and Larry Bell. Admission is $20 per person; $12 for students; $5 for children 5-11 years old; and free for children under age five. Check their website for events, talks, news, and the latest exhibitions. The Dia is open from Monday-Friday from 10:00am–5:00pm. 3 Beekman Street, Beacon, NY 12508.

Mount Gulian Historic Site

Enjoy a piece of history at this historic site, which was built in 1730 and owned by the Verplanck family for 300 years. There was a reconstruction of the property in the 1960s where visitors can learn more about Hudson Valley in the 18th and 19th centuries. 145 Sterling Street, Beacon, NY 12508

Mount Beacon Fire Tower

Built in 1931, which was used to spot fires for five decades in the area. Now, you and your family can enjoy breathtaking views overlooking Beacon and the Hudson River. Beacon, NY 12508

Bannerman Castle Island

One of the coolest places in New York (in our humble opinion) is a trip to Bannerman Castle Island. A visit to Pollepel Island includes a variety of tours where you can your family can soak in these views as you learn more about this historic location. This includes a butterfly tour, a viewing of Dracula, movie nights, and even the opportunity to arrive on the island in your canoe! Tickets for the walking tour are $40 per person and $35 for kids (up to age 11). Pollepel Island.

Mount Beacon Park

For an active day trip with your kids, try hiking Mount Beacon. While this is a steep hike, you will enjoy some impressive views at the top including Hudson Highlands and Catskill Mountains. 788 Wolcott Avenue, Beacon, NY 12508.

Long Dock Park

A former railway link, the park is now a popular riverfront destination. After a massive clean-up, Long Dock Park is now a popular destination to launch kayaks, have a picnic, walk, fish, enjoy the sights of the river, or to explore art. The 19th century Scenic Hudson’s River Center hosts arts and environmental activities for the community and visitors. 23 Long Dock Road, Beacon, NY 12508

Madam Brett Park

Explore 12 acres of Madam Brett Park with your kids. This park is home to Fishkill Marsh where you’ll find amphibians and aquatic mammals as well as ospreys, bald eagles, and several migratory birds. There is also a gorgeous waterfall that’s stunning and not-to-be missed! South Avenue, Beacon, NY 12508

Shopping

There are tons of cool boutiques and locally-owned stores in Beacon. Kids will love Play Toys and Gifts, Zakka Joy, Mountain Tops, and Binnacle Books. For parents, visit the Beacon Bath & Bubble, Vintage:Beacon, Blackbird Attic, and Darryl’s.

Galleries

Take a walk along Main Street and stop in one of the area’s many art galleries. This includes the Beacon Artist Union (506 Main St. Beacon, NY 12508) with their rotating roster of artists; the AfterEden Gallery (453 Main St. Beacon, NY 12508); the Marion Royael Gallery (508 Main Street Beacon, NY 12508); and the Hudson Beach Glass (162 Main St, Beacon, NY 12508), to name a few options.

Beacon Flea Market

Find a treasure (or two) when you visit the Beacon Flea Market. Located behind post office on Main Street, you’ll find a consortium of glassware, vintage furniture, lighting, estate sale and house clean-out, vintage clothing and accessories, vinyl, books, retro cookware, jewelry, and tons more.The Beacon Flea Market is open for the season every Sunday from 8:00am-3:00pm from now until December 2022. 6 Henry Street, Beacon, NY 12508

Food, Drinks, and Treats

There are plenty of places to enjoy food, drinks, and treats in Beacon! For brunch, lunch, dinner, and live music, visit the Towne Crier Cafe (379 Main Street, Beacon, NY 12508). Melzingah Tap House (554 Main St, Beacon, NY 12508) has tons of delicious brunch, dinner, and brunch options and craft beer options for adults. Enjoy delicious breakfast eats at The Beacon Daily (29 Teller Ave, Beacon, NY 12508) or vegan and vegetarian Middle Eastern fare at Ziatun (244 Main St, Beacon, NY 12508). The Hudson Valley Food Hall (288 Main St, Beacon, NY 12508) is a great spot to try a variety of food vendors and appease the many different palates in your family.

Don’t forget the sweets! Visit the Alps Sweet Shop (269 Main Street, Beacon, NY 12508) or Håkan Chocolatier (462 Main St, Beacon, NY 12508) for a chocolatey treat.

Happy exploring in Beacon!