Back-to-School Kindergarten Books 2022

Back-to-school is an exciting time for first-time students. If you have a kindergartener at home, you’re probably both very excited, eager, and maybe a little nervous about the year ahead. To ease their mind (and yours), we’re sharing some kindergarten-readiness books and where to get them online (just click the title of the book!) as well as in Westchester and Rockland County.

The Little Book of Kindergarten by Laurie Friedman

This fun and interactive book with help develop your children’s confidence and self-esteem as they enter this new stage. Featuring beautiful illustrations and engaging text, the book shows readers them what to expect as well as what a fun and exciting experience kindergarten will be. $12.89 Get it at Scattered Books, 29 King Street, Chappaqua, NY 10514.

Kindergarten, Here I Come by D.J. Steinberg

This sweet picture book celebrates the many milestones and special moments of kindergarten. Readers follow along as they see familiar moments of Kindergarten. This includes nervousness from the first day to fun during the 100th-day-of-school party — and everything else in between. $5.99. Get it at All Together Now. Mount Kisco location: 53 South Moger Avenue, Mount Kisco, NY 10549, 914) 864-2400 and the Tarrytown location: 16 Main Street, Tarrytown, NY 10591.

The Queen of Kindergarten by Derrick Barnes

A follow-up to “The King of Kindergarten,” this book follows a confident Black girl who is so excited for her first day of school. Ready for school, she wears a special tiara that reminds her of her good qualities and what she brings to the classroom. This includes her kindness, friendship skills, and love of soccer. Kids and parents will feel her confidence as they get ready for their own first day. $16.73. Get it at Katonah Reading Room. 19 Edgemont Road, Katonah, NY 10536.

Miss Bindergarten Gets Ready for Kindergarten by Joseph Slate

Enjoy this rhyming book as your kids practice and learn the alphabet. The book follows Miss Bindergarten, who is getting her classroom ready for the first day of school and her new students. It also follows the students as they get ready for the day, and eventually get to school, ready for a fun and interactive day. $8.99. Get it at The Village Bookstore, 10 Washington Avenue, Pleasantville NY 10570.

Countdown To Kindergarten by Alison McGhee

Follow along with this sweet and interactive counting book with only 10 days away from kindergarten! Told through the eyes of a little girl, readers see as she navigates and understands the rules of kindergarten. This includes learning that she can’t bring her cat or stuffed animal school. She also thinks she can’t ask for help, eventually learning this isn’t true and that school is really a fun place. $7.99. Get it at Pick Wick Book Store, 8 South Broadway, Nyack, NY 10960.

Get these (and other books) at local Westchester and Rockland County bookstores. Happy ready and happy first day of Kindergarten!